Colts elevate RB Jake Funk, WR Juwann Winfree from practice squad

The Colts don’t expect Zack Moss to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, so they have called up another running back from the practice squad to flesh out their backfield.

The team announced that they have elevated Jake Funk for Week One. Funk spent the summer with the Colts and signed to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players.

Funk appeared in one game for the Colts last season and he made 15 appearances for the Rams over the last two years.

Moss was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday as he makes his way back from a broken arm. Dean Jackson and Evan Hull are the other backs for Indy.

The Colts also called up wide receiver Juwann Winfree for their first game of the year.