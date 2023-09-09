Zack Moss downgraded to doubtful for Week 1

The Colts are unlikely to have running back Zack Moss for their season opener against the Jaguars, as Moss has been downgraded to doubtful.

Moss returned to practice this week after suffering a broken arm early on in training camp. He was initially listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in all three practices this week.

This will test the team’s depth at running back, as the club already doesn’t have Jonathan Taylor available for the first four weeks of the season while on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Colts’ unofficial depth chart lists Deon Jackson and Evan Hull behind Moss. Indianapolis also has Jake Funk and Jason Huntley on its practice squad.

In 16 games last season, Jackson rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 30 passes for 209 yards with a TD.