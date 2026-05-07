Colts release S Nasir Adderley

Safety Nasir Adderley’s bid to return to the NFL as a member of the Colts has come to an end.

The Colts announced that they have released Adderley on Thursday. Adderley signed with the team in mid-April in a move that brought a three-year retirement to an end.

Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick of the Chargers and retired after playing four seasons with the team. Adderley made 44 starts during his time with the Chargers and ended his time with the team with 232 tackles, two interceptions, a half-sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Colts also released cornerback Kenny Moore and waived linebacker John Bullock on Thursday.