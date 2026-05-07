 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts release DB Kenny Moore after no trade materializes

  
Published May 7, 2026 02:16 PM

Cornerback Kenny Moore had requested a trade back in April. But with nothing materializing, he’s now set to hit the open market.

Moore asked for and was granted his release from the Colts on Thursday, the team announced.

Indianapolis G.M. Chris Ballard had indicated last month that this could be the ultimate outcome.

By releasing Moore, the Colts will save $7.06 million against the cap with a $6.05 million dead cap charge.

Moore, 30, had been with the Colts since 2017. He played 132 games for the franchise with 111 starts, recording 21 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and 11.5 sacks.

Moore made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Additionally, the Colts waived linebacker John Bullock, who had joined the team in January as a waiver claim.