Colts release DB Kenny Moore after no trade materializes

Cornerback Kenny Moore had requested a trade back in April. But with nothing materializing, he’s now set to hit the open market.

Moore asked for and was granted his release from the Colts on Thursday, the team announced.

Indianapolis G.M. Chris Ballard had indicated last month that this could be the ultimate outcome.

By releasing Moore, the Colts will save $7.06 million against the cap with a $6.05 million dead cap charge.

Moore, 30, had been with the Colts since 2017. He played 132 games for the franchise with 111 starts, recording 21 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and 11.5 sacks.

Moore made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Additionally, the Colts waived linebacker John Bullock, who had joined the team in January as a waiver claim.