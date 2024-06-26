Colts to open 12 training camp practices

The Colts announced their training camp schedule for this summer. They will host 12 open practices.

The first practice is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. This is the sixth summer of Colts Camp at Grand Park, about 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

“We are thrilled to be able to kick off our sixth summer of Colts training camp with our friends at Grand Park and the city of Westfield,” Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer, said. “As always, our goal is to bring world-class fun and entertainment to Colts fans and deliver a training camp experience unlike any other in the NFL.”

A ticket is required to enter each day and may be downloaded at Colts.com/Camp.

For seven of the 12 practices, tickets for all attendees are free. On primetime practice days — July 27, July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 — tickets are $5 for fans 18 or older. Tickets for kids 17 and under remain free, but fans still must download a free ticket.

All proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ new flag football program.

Grand Park charges a parking fee per vehicle each day. Fans may obtain a $5 parking pass in advance or pay $10 on site.