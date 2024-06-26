Colts to open 12 training camp practices

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts to open 12 training camp practices

  
Published June 26, 2024 07:07 PM

The Colts announced their training camp schedule for this summer. They will host 12 open practices.

The first practice is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. This is the sixth summer of Colts Camp at Grand Park, about 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

“We are thrilled to be able to kick off our sixth summer of Colts training camp with our friends at Grand Park and the city of Westfield,” Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer, said. “As always, our goal is to bring world-class fun and entertainment to Colts fans and deliver a training camp experience unlike any other in the NFL.”

A ticket is required to enter each day and may be downloaded at Colts.com/Camp.

For seven of the 12 practices, tickets for all attendees are free. On primetime practice days — July 27, July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 — tickets are $5 for fans 18 or older. Tickets for kids 17 and under remain free, but fans still must download a free ticket.

All proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ new flag football program.

Grand Park charges a parking fee per vehicle each day. Fans may obtain a $5 parking pass in advance or pay $10 on site.