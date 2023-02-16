Commanders announce Thursday interview with Eric Bieniemy

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books.

That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. The team confirmed on Thursday morning that they are interviewing Bieniemy for their top offensive assistant coaching position.

Bieniemy has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs and he’s won a pair of Super Bowl rings during that run. He’s had a number of head coaching interviews off of that success, but none of them have resulted in a move up the coaching ladder.

Despite previous Chiefs offensive coordinators Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy moving on to head coaching jobs, some have wondered if Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s influence on offense in Kansas City has hurt Bieniemy on that front. A move to Washington or another team would address that thought, although success will likely be harder to come by when Patrick Mahomes isn’t the one executing the calls from the sideline.