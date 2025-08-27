Commanders have the NFL’s oldest 53-man roster, Packers have the youngest

The Commanders have the oldest team in the NFL this year, and the oldest team in the NFL in more than a decade, based on the average age of all the players on their 53-man roster.

The Packers, meanwhile, are the youngest team in the league for the third consecutive year.

According to data compiled by Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, the average age of the Commanders’ 53 players is 28.1. Kempski has been tracking the average ages of all NFL initial 53-man rosters since 2012, and the Commanders are the first team ever to have an average age over 28. The previous oldest teams were the 2023 Saints and 2018 Raiders, who both had an average age of 27.4.

There’s plenty of optimism about the Commanders’ future because of 24-year-old quarterback Jayden Daniels, but plenty of other key players on the roster are past their 30th birthdays. That includes 36-year-old pass rusher Von Miller, 35-year-old linebacker Bobby Wagner, 34-year-old tight end Zach Ertz, 31-year-old left tackle Laremy Tunsil and 30-year-old running back Austin Ekeler.

Having an old roster isn’t necessarily a bad thing for this year, but it does point to the Commanders facing a future in which they’ll need to bring in plenty of new faces to build around Daniels.

The Packers continue to prioritize young talent: Green Bay’s average age is 25.2. The Packers also had the youngest rosters at the start of both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.