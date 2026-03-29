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Commanders haven’t ruled out another year with Bobby Wagner

  
Published March 29, 2026 12:53 AM

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner spent the past two seasons with the Commanders. He’s currently a free agent. The team’s head coach said the franchise hasn’t ruled out bringing Wagner back for a third year.

“We would never shut the door on him,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday, via John Keim of ESPN.

That said, the Commanders seem to be content with the players they have on the roster.

“We do feel like there’s some players that are about to take off at [his] position,” Quinn said.

Whatever Wagner does next, he’s a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has earned first-team All-Pro honors six times, and All-Pro second-team honors five times.

In 2014, Wagner finished fifth in the NFL MVP voting.

After 10 straight years with the Seahawks, Wagner joined the Rams in 2022. He returned to Seattle in 2023 before signing with Washington for 2024.