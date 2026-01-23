 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders interview Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2026 11:52 AM

The Commanders have interviewed another candidate to run their defense.

Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that they have interviewed Teryl Austin for the position. Austin has been in the same role with the Steelers since 2022 and was the secondary coach and senior defensive assistant in Pittsburgh from 2019-2021.

Austin has also been the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Lions as well as a defensive backs coach for several other teams.

Seahawks pass game coordinator Karl Scott, former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, and Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris have also been linked to the job. Brian Flores also interviewed for the job, but has since agreed to an extension with the Vikigns.