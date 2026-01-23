Commanders interview Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator

The Commanders have interviewed another candidate to run their defense.

Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that they have interviewed Teryl Austin for the position. Austin has been in the same role with the Steelers since 2022 and was the secondary coach and senior defensive assistant in Pittsburgh from 2019-2021.

Austin has also been the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Lions as well as a defensive backs coach for several other teams.

Seahawks pass game coordinator Karl Scott, former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, and Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris have also been linked to the job. Brian Flores also interviewed for the job, but has since agreed to an extension with the Vikigns.