Commanders make final cuts, keep all seven draft picks

The Commanders’ reduction to 53 players was more noteworthy for who they kept than who they cut or placed on injured reserve.

The team has eight rookies on its initial roster, including all seven 2023 draft selections. Undrafted free agent receiver Mitchell Tinsley also made the team.

The Commanders waived or released offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu, wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, tight end/fullback Alex Armah, defensive end William Bradley-King, offensive guard Mason Brooks, safety Terrell Burgess, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Derrick Gore, linebacker De’Jon Harris, offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, center Tyler Larsen, offensive guard Nolan Laufenberg, defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e, safety Kendall Smith, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, cornerback Jace Whittaker, cornerback Nick Whiteside II and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.

The Commanders announced they have placed four players on injured reserve. Tight end Brandon Dillon, wide receiver Kyric McGowan, tight end Kaden Smith and running back Jonathan Williams will spend the season on IR unless they reach an injury settlement with the team.