Commanders officially returning to D.C. as council approves stadium project

The Commanders officially are returning to D.C.

After a marathon meeting, the D.C. City Council approved the $3.7 billion project to redevelop the RFK Stadium site, 11-2, according to multiple reports.

The vote authorizes the use of $1.1 billion in taxpayer money to bring the team back to the city.

“Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization and our fans,” owner Josh Harris said in a statement. “With the council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and collaboration between Mayor Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, the council and the countless community, business and labor leaders whose voices and input helped shape the process every step of the way.

“We are deeply grateful for the warm return to the District, and the center of the DMV, and look forward to officially bringing the team back to its spiritual home in 2030.”

Groundbreaking is expected to begin next year on a 65,000-seat covered stadium with a targeted completion date of 2030.

The deal appeared in doubt Wednesday morning when Commanders President Mark Clouse sent a letter to council members expressing frustration at “last-minute demands.”

“Less than 24 hours before the final vote, the Commanders organization was presented with a list of unworkable and impractical last-minute demands by Councilmembers, which we simply cannot agree to as it jeopardizes the deal,” the letter reads. “Given our deep engagement with the council over many months and our proven willingness to address any Councilmember feedback, this is unexpected and unfortunate.”

It all worked out Wednesday evening, though.

The team relocated to Landover, Maryland, in 1997, and the current lease is set to expire in 2027.

The new stadium will occupy 11 percent of the 180-acre site. The Commanders will be responsible for developing land around the stadium to attract restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues.