nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Commanders release OL Julian Good-Jones

  
Published August 20, 2025 04:18 PM

The Commanders have let go of an offensive lineman.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the club has released Julian Good-Jones.

Good-Jones, 28, had joined Washington in 2023, signing with the club off of Philadelphia’s practice squad. He spend last year on the Commanders’ practice squad, signing a futures deal with the team after the season.

Good-Jones initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2020. He has appeared in one career regular season game, but also spent time with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.