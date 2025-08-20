Commanders release OL Julian Good-Jones

The Commanders have let go of an offensive lineman.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the club has released Julian Good-Jones.

Good-Jones, 28, had joined Washington in 2023, signing with the club off of Philadelphia’s practice squad. He spend last year on the Commanders’ practice squad, signing a futures deal with the team after the season.

Good-Jones initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2020. He has appeared in one career regular season game, but also spent time with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.