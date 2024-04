The Commanders have moved on from Shaka Toney.

Washington announced on Monday morning that the club has released the defensive end.

Toney, 26, was just reinstated after being suspended last April for violating the league’s gambling policy.

A seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, Toney appeared in 26 games over his first two seasons. He has recorded 1.5 sacks with two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.