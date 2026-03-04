 Skip navigation
Commanders will not place RFA tender on K Jake Moody

  
Published March 4, 2026 10:33 AM

Kicker Jake Moody is set to hit the open market.

Via reporter Jordan Schultz, the Commanders will not place a restricted free agent tender on Moody, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Moody, a 49ers’ third-round pick in 2023, ended the 2025 season with Washington. Appearing in six games for the club, Moody connected on 10-of-11 field goals and 10-of-11 extra points.

San Francisco waived Moody after he missed a pair of field goals in Week 1. He kicked in two games for Chicago before making his way to Washington late in the year.

In his 40 career games, Moody has made 78.0 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.3 percent of his extra points.