Conflicting reports emerge regarding cancellation of UNC/Hulu docuseries

In late August, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick announced to his team that Hulu will produce a docuseries regarding the football program. Earlier this month, the project imploded.

So what happened? It depends on who you listen to.

Natasha Dye of People.com reports that the series was scrapped over concerns that it would “prioritize the head coach’s ‘home life’ and relationship with Jordon Hudson over the football program.” Per the report, Belichick and Hudson ultimately refused to sign releases for their appearances in the show.

Pablo Torre reported on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out that the cancellation happened because Hulu wanted to break the project into episodes but UNC wanted a single film.

Torre also reports that G.M. Michael Lombardi traveled to Saudi Arabia in August to raise money for the UNC football program. The episode includes some hot-mic conversations between Belichick and Hudson demonstrating the level of control Hudson exerted over the creation of football-related videos in 2024.

Regardless, there was a deal with Hulu. Now there isn’t. Something happened between late August and early October.

The overriding reality is that the North Carolina season is going poorly. Which would make Belichick and company not want episodes. They’d prefer to produce a single feature that focuses on the positives, ignores the negatives (or blames them on others), and puts the program in the best possible light for recruiting and fundraising purposes.

Earlier this week, Belichick said it remains a “work in progress,” and that “there will be something.”

If the Tar Heels don’t start winning games against non-FCS schools, that “something” could be next to nothing.

The next opportunity to secure a victory against an FBS program happens tonight, when North Carolina plays Cal in Berkeley.