Bill Belichick leaves door open for a UNC documentary

Lost in the avalanche of reports last week regarding Bill Belichick’s less-than-ideal college debut is the report that the planned UNC documentary/infomercial on Hulu is kaput.

Belichick was asked about the reportedly abandoned project earlier this week.

Said Belichick, via Cristin Severance of WRAL.com: “It’s still a work in progress and we’re working through a few logistics on it, so no real update at this time, but there will be something.”

Whatever it is, North Carolina’s goal will be to create a recruiting tool. So it will focus on any and all positivity, while minimizing the negativity. And UNC will surely demand final say over the final cut, even if that means making the thing itself.

It’s still not clear why the Hulu deal was abandoned. North Carolina may have backed out. Hulu may have backed out. Given the reports regarding the collapse of the Offseason Hard Knocks opportunity, Jordon Hudson may have played a role in the final decision. Regardless, expect the project (if it ever arrives) to focus on the narratives that Belichick and G.M. Mike Lombardi have offered in the face of three blowout losses (and perhaps counting) to FBS schools.

Hulu isn’t the only content company that has cooled on UNC. As reported on Tuesday by David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, ESPN passed on the Virginia-North Carolina game to be played on October 25, relegating it to the ACC Network. And the ACC Network dropped the game at noon ET, not in the more desirable windows of 3:30 p.m. ET (NC State-Pitt) or 7:00 p.m. ET (Boston College-Louisville).

UNC’s next game happens in two days, when the Tar Heels visit Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Cal is listed as a 10-point favorite.