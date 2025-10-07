Report: Plug is pulled on the North Carolina Hulu documentary

After TCU blew out North Carolina to start the 2025 college football season, TCU had a simple question in relation to the news that UNC will have a season-long documentary on Hulu.

“When does episode one come out?”

The official release date has been disclosed: Never.

Jeremiah Holloway of Inside Carolina reports that the series has been scrapped. Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick announced the show to his team in August, and the program trumpeted the news on social media.

No reason was given for the decision. The most obvious explanation is that the Tar Heels stink. If the whole thing was planned for the purposes of boosting recruiting, there’s not enough lipstick to apply to the three-legged warthog that has become the North Carolina 2025 season.

It’s also possible, based on contemporaneous reports regarding the collapse of talks regarding making UNC the centerpiece of Offseason Hard Knocks, that Belichick’s girlfriend/personal P.R. rep/handler/muse Jordon Hudson was deemed by the producers to be too difficult to work with.

Regardless, it’s the latest embarrassment for what has become, by far, the most embarrassing season of Belichick’s fifty-plus-year coaching career. And his team still has seven games to play.