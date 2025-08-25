 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick’s UNC team announces Hulu docuseries

  
Published August 24, 2025 08:40 PM

Bill Belichick and UNC are finally getting their infomercial.

Technically, Hulu will stream a “docuseries” regarding the North Carolina football program during the first year of Belichick’s foray into college football. It’s safe to assume Belichick and/or the program will have total control over what does, and doesn’t, make the final cut.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com, Belichick informed his players (the unpaid, or underpaid, supporting cast) about the deal on Sunday. Also, Belichick’s 24-year-old publicist/handler/girlfriend/social media defender Jordon Hudson apparently took a victory lap on Twitter.

The victory lap would have happened months ago, but for the role she reportedly played in prompting NFL Films and HBO to scrap a reportedly done deal to make North Carolina the focal point of an offseason Hard Knocks franchise that NFL teams won’t touch with a 49-foot pole.

Glasspiegel reports that cameras had been filming Tar Heels practice sessions before the official announcement.

Belichick debuts as a college football coach next Monday night, when UNC faces TCU.

It will be interesting to see whether the docuseries includes Belichick making comments about his NFL experience in New England. Last week, Belichick took a shot a Patriots owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft in an interview with Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. And Hudson, whose hobby has become amplifying responses to PFT posts about Belichick and/or her, has retweeted two comments justifying Belichick’s remarks about the Krafts by pointing to the Apple docuseries regarding the Patriots. One said the Apple production featured “propaganda crapping all over Belichick.”