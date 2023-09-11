Cowboys dismantling the Giants 26-0

It is raining at The Meadowlands as the Cowboys are reigning.

The Cowboys offense finally got in on the touchdown act. Tony Pollard’s 2-yard touchdown run with 8:03 remaining in the first half has given Dallas a 26-0 lead.

The Cowboys have dominated in every phase. Their defense has scored a touchdown. Their special teams have scored a touchdown. Their offense has gotten two field goals and a touchdown.

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore set up the five-play, 38-yard touchdown drive with a pick of Daniel Jones.

Jones earlier threw a pass that bounced off Saquon Barkley’s hands and DaRon Bland returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Another defensive back, Noah Igbinoghene, got the Cowboys on the scoreboard early when Juanyeh Thomas blocked Graham Gano’s 45-yard field goal attempt and Igbinoghene returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

The Cowboys have field goal drives of 72 and 60.

Dak Prescott is 7-of-12 for 91 yards.