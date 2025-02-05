Cowboys hire Bryan Bing as assistant DL coach

The Cowboys are loading their defensive staff with former coaches of the Bears.

Bryan Bing has become the fourth defensive assistant to follow Matt Eberflus from Chicago. Bing will become the Cowboys’ assistant defensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Bing served in the same capacity with the Bears.

The Cowboys also have hired former Bears assistant coaches Andre Curtis, Dave Borgonzi and David Overstreet since Eberflus took the job in Dallas as defensive coordinator.

Bing spent the 2023 season on a coaching fellowship with the Colts. That followed seven years coaching in the college ranks.