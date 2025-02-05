 Skip navigation
Carter misses media availability due to illness
Gurley 'not surprised' at Goff's success in DET
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Carter misses media availability due to illness
Gurley 'not surprised' at Goff's success in DET
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Cowboys hire Bryan Bing as assistant DL coach

  
Published February 5, 2025 05:14 PM

The Cowboys are loading their defensive staff with former coaches of the Bears.

Bryan Bing has become the fourth defensive assistant to follow Matt Eberflus from Chicago. Bing will become the Cowboys’ assistant defensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Bing served in the same capacity with the Bears.

The Cowboys also have hired former Bears assistant coaches Andre Curtis, Dave Borgonzi and David Overstreet since Eberflus took the job in Dallas as defensive coordinator.

Bing spent the 2023 season on a coaching fellowship with the Colts. That followed seven years coaching in the college ranks.