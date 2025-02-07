 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys hire Conor Riley as offensive line coach

  
Published February 7, 2025 03:12 PM

The Cowboys have their new offensive line coach.

Word on Friday morning was that they were targeting Conor Riley to fill that spot on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff and the team announced the hire on Friday afternoon.

Riley was hired as the offensive line coach at Kansas State in 2019 and he added the offensive coordinator title in 2024. He coached Cowboys center Cooper Beebe, who was a third-round pick last year, to All-American status during his time with the Wildcats and was also in Manhattan during running back Deuce Vaughn’s college days.

The Cowboys hired former Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator and they’re expected to make upgrading the run game a focus for the coming season.