Cowboys hire Conor Riley as offensive line coach

The Cowboys have their new offensive line coach.

Word on Friday morning was that they were targeting Conor Riley to fill that spot on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff and the team announced the hire on Friday afternoon.

Riley was hired as the offensive line coach at Kansas State in 2019 and he added the offensive coordinator title in 2024. He coached Cowboys center Cooper Beebe, who was a third-round pick last year, to All-American status during his time with the Wildcats and was also in Manhattan during running back Deuce Vaughn’s college days.

The Cowboys hired former Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator and they’re expected to make upgrading the run game a focus for the coming season.

