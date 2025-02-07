Report: Cowboys targeting Conor Riley for offensive line coach

It sounds like the Cowboys have found their next offensive line coach.

Per Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Dallas is targeting Conor Riley for the role.

Riley is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches at the college level. He’s been with Kansas State since 2019, serving as OL coach before adding offensive coordinator duties in 2024.

Riley has also spent time at North Dakota State, Sacramento State, and Omaha.

Riley would replace Mike Solari, who had been the offensive line coach under former head coach Mike McCarthy since 2023.