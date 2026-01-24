Raiders interview Brian Daboll for head-coaching vacancy

The Patriot Way could be coming to Sin City.

Several weeks after a rumor made the rounds of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores (as head coach) and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll (as offensive coordinator) taking their talents to Las Vegas, it’s possible that Daboll will be the one who gets the gig.

Via multiple reports, the Raiders have interviewed Daboll for the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

Daboll had two separate stints with the Patriots during Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s time in New England. A defensive assistant in 2000 and 2001, Daboll became the receivers coach from 2002 through 2006. He returned as tight ends coach from 2013 to 2016. In all, Daboll won five Super Bowl rings there.

The Flores possibility fizzled. The reasons for that aren’t clear. One explanation could be related to the blunt comments recently offered by former Vikings assistant coach Mike Pettine.

Daboll recently interviewed with the Bills, too. Some regard him as a favorite there, given his past work with quarterback Josh Allen, during Daboll’s four years as offensive coordinator, from 2018 to 2021.