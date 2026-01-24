 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders interview Brian Daboll for head-coaching vacancy

  
Published January 24, 2026 02:21 PM

The Patriot Way could be coming to Sin City.

Several weeks after a rumor made the rounds of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores (as head coach) and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll (as offensive coordinator) taking their talents to Las Vegas, it’s possible that Daboll will be the one who gets the gig.

Via multiple reports, the Raiders have interviewed Daboll for the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

Daboll had two separate stints with the Patriots during Raiders minority owner Tom Brady’s time in New England. A defensive assistant in 2000 and 2001, Daboll became the receivers coach from 2002 through 2006. He returned as tight ends coach from 2013 to 2016. In all, Daboll won five Super Bowl rings there.

The Flores possibility fizzled. The reasons for that aren’t clear. One explanation could be related to the blunt comments recently offered by former Vikings assistant coach Mike Pettine.

Daboll recently interviewed with the Bills, too. Some regard him as a favorite there, given his past work with quarterback Josh Allen, during Daboll’s four years as offensive coordinator, from 2018 to 2021.