Cowboys push lead over Jets to 23-3 before halftime

The Jets have done something no other team did through the first month of the season by making the Cowboys defense look good in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Dallas sacked Jets quarterback Justin Fields three times and forced a Breece Hall fumble while building a 23-3 lead at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets kicked a field goal to open the game — although they should have had a second chance at trying for a touchdown after a batted pass hit a sky cam on third down — but the Cowboys tied the score on their first drive and stepped things up from there. Tight end Jake Ferguson scored on a 26-yard catch early in the second quarter and had another one just before halftime to push the lead to three scores.

A 66-yard Javonte Williams run set up Ferguson’s second score and Williams also scored a touchdown in the second quarter. His touchdown came after Marist Liufau forced Hall to fumble inside the Cowboys’ 10-yard line. Hall went to the medical tent on the sideline after losing the ball, but there’s been no official announcement about his injury.

The Cowboys lost linebacker Jack Sanborn to a head injury in the first half, but the defense seems to have a good handle on things without him.