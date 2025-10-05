Skycam interference rule was misapplied in Cowboys-Jets

An erroneous application of the NFL’s rule regarding Skycam interference robbed the Jets of an opportunity to score a touchdown.

Facing third and goal from the Dallas seven in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium, Jets quarterback Justin Fields threw a screen pass toward running back Breece Hall. If struck the face mask of Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. — and then it hit the Fox Skycam.

The ruling on the field was incomplete pass. Replay assist did not get involved. The Jets did not challenge the ruling. (It is a reviewable, by replay assist and the full replay-review system.)

From the plain language of the rulebook, the proper outcome of a ball hitting the Skycam is a do-over: "[I]f a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot. In the event the down is replayed, the game clock will be reset to the time remaining when the snap occurred, and the clock will start on the All penalties will be disregarded, except for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, which will be administered prior to the replaying of the down.”

Per the league, there’s no exception for (as in this case) a pass striking a player and then hitting the Skycam.

There were, as a result, multiple failures. The officials should have ruled it as a do-over, not an incomplete pass. Replay assist should have fixed. And the Jets should have thrown the red challenge flag.

Obviously, the extra chance at the end zone could have resulted in a touchdown. Instead, the Jets kicked a field goal. They currently trail the Cowboys 23-3.