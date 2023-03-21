 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Cowboys re-sign running back Rico Dowdle

  
Published March 21, 2023 05:57 AM
nbc_pft_brandincooks_230320
March 20, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Texans' move to send Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick and assess what impact he’ll have in Dallas.

The Cowboys will bring running back Rico Dowdle back this season.

Dowdle’s agent announced that he re-signed with the Cowboys this morning.

The 24-year-old Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2020 and has been with them since as a backup behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. With Elliott no longer in Dallas, Dowdle may get an opportunity for more playing time behind Pollard, and may especially get work during the offseason if Pollard’s contract talks drag out.

Dowdle hasn’t played much offense in his three years in Dallas and has just seven carries for 24 yards in his career, although when healthy he has been a solid contributor on special teams.