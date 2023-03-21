Cowboys re-sign running back Rico Dowdle

The Cowboys will bring running back Rico Dowdle back this season.

Dowdle’s agent announced that he re-signed with the Cowboys this morning.

The 24-year-old Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2020 and has been with them since as a backup behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. With Elliott no longer in Dallas, Dowdle may get an opportunity for more playing time behind Pollard, and may especially get work during the offseason if Pollard’s contract talks drag out.

Dowdle hasn’t played much offense in his three years in Dallas and has just seven carries for 24 yards in his career, although when healthy he has been a solid contributor on special teams.