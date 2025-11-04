Dak Prescott: It’s now or never for us to get hot

The Cowboys have had some disappointing outcomes during the 2025 season, but Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals might have taken the cake.

While playing at home against a 2-5 team missing its starting quarterback, the Cowboys’ continued struggle to get off the field on defense were matched with an offense that couldn’t reach its usual level thanks to an inability to slow down the Arizona pass rush. The result was a 27-17 loss that sent them into the bye week and trade deadline with a 3-5-1 record.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent the day hemming and hawing about a trade, and quarterback Dak Prescott said after the loss he’d be in favor of adding “a big value guy.” Prescott also said that “as important as anything is us getting some answers to these issues that we have” because the team has reached the point where they need to go on a long winning streak to salvage the season.

“Every game is a must-win going forward,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I know you say that, and you feel that in the NFL, and you should feel that, but when you put yourself in a position or behind like we have, it’s even more so that case. We’re fortunate right now that, in the league, there’s a lot of teams with multiple losses. . . . You can catch a hot streak and be right there in the mix. That’s great, but you gotta get a streak going. And if you don’t get a streak going, you’re just putting yourself more and more behind the eight ball. It’s now or never.”

The Cowboys haven’t won consecutive games yet this season. Whether they make a trade or not, that makes the idea that they’re about to rattle off several in a row a tough sell.