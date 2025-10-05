Dak Prescott throws four TDs, Cowboys thump Jets 37-22

There was no tie for the Cowboys this week.

Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns and the defense had its best day of the season in a 37-22 rout of the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The win moves the Cowboys to 2-2-1 ahead of next Sunday’s road game against the Panthers.

It is the 12th time that Prescott has thrown at least four touchdowns in a game. He finished the day 18-of-29 for 237 yards and he also added four rushes for 29 yards.

With CeeDee Lamb still out, Prescott’s favorite targets were wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and tight end Jake Ferguson. Flournoy had six catches for 114 yards and Ferguson had a pair of touchdowns on his six touchdowns. George Pickens also caught a 43-yard touchdown and running back Javonte Williams, who ran 16 times for 135 yards, caught the final score.

Dallas’ offense has been good throughout the season, but their defensive performance was a welcome development. The Jets didn’t get into the end zone until they were down 30-6 in the fourth quarter and a pass rush led by James Houston, Sam Williams, and Oza Odighizuwa recorded five sacks of quarterback Justin Fields.

The Jets also saw running back Breece Hall lose a fumble and they committed 10 penalties to continue two season-long trend that will have to change if the 0-5 team is going to win any games. So will the fact that they remain the only team in the league without a defensive takeaway. All in all, it’s been a dreadful start to Aaron Glenn’s tenure to the team’s head coach and a London trip to face the Broncos looms next week.