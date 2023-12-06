Dallas Goedert estimated as full practice participant

The last time Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert played, it was in the team’s victory over the Cowboys. He broke his forearm when Markquese Ball twisted it while bringing down Goedert after a 28-yard gain.

Goedert said he will return this week, and the practice report Wednesday is further indication he will.

“I think the likelihood is very high,” Goedert said Wednesday, via Owen Boyle of the team website. “I’m really excited. I was trying to get back last week and it wasn’t quite time, but I think my return is going to be this week, so I’m really excited to go and prepare this week and test it out on the field.

“I feel like I’m in a really good position to come back and play as much as they’ll let me.”

Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Eagles did not practice Wednesday, so their report is an estimation.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) also was estimated a full participant.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (groin) and cornerback Darius Slay (rest/knee) were listed as DNP.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham, who missed last week’s game against the 49ers with his hamstring injury, returned to limited work. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) and tight end Jack Stoll (knee) also were listed as limited participants.