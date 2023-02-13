 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Dallas Goedert: Poor field conditions are definitely not why we lost

  
Published February 13, 2023 09:54 AM
February 13, 2023 09:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the field conditions dramatically impacted the quality of play during Super Bowl LVII and why the NFL needs to take action to prevent this moving forward.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert acknowledged that the field was slippery at Super Bowl LVII, but he started his comments by making clear that it’s no excuse because the Chiefs were slipping just as much as the Eagles.

“Both teams played on the same field. We saw them slipping around a little bit. Obviously the field conditions we got to make sure are right. A lot of us did change cleats and it seemed to work a little bit better. Definitely not the reason we lost the game or anything,” Goedert said.

Goedert said he changed his shoes at halftime to adjust.

“Yeah, I changed my cleats right before the second half,” Goedert said. “Wore different ones the second half. The field was tearing up a little bit. But once again, we were playing on the same field as the Chiefs and it really didn’t have a reason on the outcome.”

Goedert said he thought the shoe change helped in the second half.

“There was a little bit. I thought it would be good if you stick to your fundamentals you should be fine. You put in the seven studs, they have a little bit more grip, they dig in a little bit more. Like I said, we both played on the same turf and it has nothing to do with the outcome. You come to a place like this when you’re indoor with real grass, it’s not always the deepest, thickest, the roots aren’t that long so sometimes they come up. Once again, it had no reason for the outcome of the game. It was things we did that lost us the game. We’re not making any excuses, we just got to come back better.