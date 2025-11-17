 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell on pass interference: I wouldn’t tell Rock Ya-Sin to do anything differently

  
Published November 17, 2025 04:51 AM

With the Lions trailing 16-9 late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and needing one third-down stop to get the ball back and potentially win the game, the defense got that stop on an incomplete pass — only to have the officials rule that Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had committed pass interference.

Replays showed there was no pass interference on the play, but replays can’t overturn pass interference calls, and so the Eagles were awarded an automatic first down. Afterward, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he wouldn’t change a thing about Ya-Sin’s coverage of A.J. Brown.

“I thought he played defense like he did the whole game,” Campbell said of the play in question. “Played it like he played the very first rep that we played man to man, so I wouldn’t tell him to do anything different.”