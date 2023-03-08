Dan Campbell says he can see the fire in new Lions assistant John Fox

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell says he can see the fire in new Lions assistant John Fox

  
Published March 8, 2023 07:10 AM
nbc_pft_detjohnsonstaying_230118
January 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Ben Johnson’s key role in the Lions’ progress this season, specifically how he helped build around Jared Goff, and what he’s capable of doing in the coming year.

After he was fired as head coach of the Bears following the 2017 season, John Fox appeared to be out of coaching. But when he got back to work again in 2022, as a defensive assistant with the Colts, he realized he still has a passion for it.

That’s the word from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who hired Fox to be a defensive assistant this offseason. Campbell, who’s known for his fiery demeanor, says Fox will fit right in with what the Lions want.

“A very successful head coach, three different teams in this league,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “He’s been out of it for about five years, he went back to Indy last year kind of in the same capacity [as his position in Detroit], senior defensive assistant, and man, you could see the fire in him. It’s impressive, man. He misses the chess match, he misses preparing for an opponent, and just worrying about defense. I think he’s going to be great at helping [defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn], just watching his blind spots.”

The 68-year-old Fox brings decades of coaching experience with him to Detroit. And if Campbell is correct, Fox also brings impressive energy.