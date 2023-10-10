Daniel Jones: Different neck injury than last time, biggest thing is dealing with contact

After Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins with a neck injury, he noted that he’s dealt with neck issues in the past and that he would be going for tests to see what he’s dealing with this time.

Jones didn’t reveal specifics about his current injury during an appearance on Up & Adams on Fanduel TV Tuesday, but he did say that it’s not the same as the one that ended his 2021 season.

“It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past. Just trying to heal up as fast as possible, follow the advice from the trainers and doctors but I’m feeling better,” Jones said.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism on Monday about Jones being able to play in Week Six and Jones said he’s doing everything he can to remain in the lineup, but he was shut down in 2021 because he wasn’t cleared for contact and he said that is an issue with his current injury as well.

“I think the biggest thing is dealing with the contact. Getting hit in a certain way exposes you,” Jones said.

Jones left the Dolphins game after being sacked and he has been getting hit a lot behind an ineffective Giants offensive line, so that would seem to be a rather sizable hurdle to clear between now and Sunday night’s game against the Bills.