Daniel Jones is the Colts’ 11th starting quarterback since Andrew Luck retired

Today’s announcement that Daniel Jones is the Colts’ starting quarterback gives Indianapolis its 11th starting quarterback since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season.

Prior to Luck’s stunning retirement, the Colts thought they were set at quarterback for years to come. Instead, it has been a revolving door at the position.

In 2019, after Luck retired during the preseason, Jacoby Brissett started 15 games and Brian Hoyer started one game.

In 2020, Philip Rivers started all 16 games, plus one postseason game — the only playoff game the Colts have had since Luck’s retirement.

In 2021, Carson Wentz started all 17 games. Those 17 regular-season starts are the most for any Colts quarterback since Luck.

In 2022, Matt Ryan started 12 games, Sam Ehlinger started three and Nick Foles started two.

In 2023, Gardner Minshew started 13 games and Anthony Richardson started four.

In 2024, Richardson started 11 games and Joe Flacco started six.

Now Jones will start in 2025. Given Jones’ one-year contract and the significant questions about the Colts’ future, a 12th starting quarterback could be coming in 2026.