Darius Slay: No hard feelings about Eagles release, open to coming back if it works out

Cornerback Darius Slay said recently that he hopes to play one more season and he isn’t closing the door on the possibility of spending it with the Eagles.

The Eagles will release Slay when the new league year gets underway next week and said on his podcast that he has no ill will about the Eagles making a move that will create over $4 million in cap space come June 1. Slay said he’s also open to the idea of returning to the Eagles after General Manager Howie Roseman told him “we’ll see how things shake out” in the future.

“It is part of the business and, nah, I’m not hurt about it,” Slay said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’m not sad about it. This is what I signed up for. I knew I gave that team everything I had, gave that organization everything I had. So it’s always a possibility, though, of your boy coming back. . . . This time, I’m just thankful I could get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself. But hopefully, we’ll see how the Eagles do. If the Eagles do something nice, they know I’d love to be back. They know that. They know that. And I understand how this game is. Teams get younger, teams save cap space because they pay younger guys for their future. And that’s why I said there are no hard feelings.”

Slay named the Eagles and the Lions — his first NFL team — as the clubs he’d be interested in playing for in 2025 and we’ll likely find out soon if he’s sticking to that list or expanding his options once he starts hearing from other spots around the league.