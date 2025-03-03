Eagles will cut Darius Slay

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay has said he wants to play in 2025. He’ll test free agency first.

The Eagles are cutting Slay, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Slay will be designated a post-June 1 release, which saves the Eagles some money on this year’s salary cap but pushes a bigger charge onto their 2026 cap.

Slay previously said his top choice for 2025 would be either to remain in Philadelphia or return to Detroit, where he played from 2013 to 2019. It’s still possible the Eagles could re-sign Slay at a more affordable contract, and the Lions would likely have some interest at the right price.

The 34-year-old Slay started 14 regular-season games and all four postseason games last season.