 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine
nbc_csu_dkfirstpick_250303.jpg
More or less likely Titans will trade No. 1 pick?

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine
nbc_csu_dkfirstpick_250303.jpg
More or less likely Titans will trade No. 1 pick?

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles will cut Darius Slay

  
Published March 3, 2025 01:13 PM

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay has said he wants to play in 2025. He’ll test free agency first.

The Eagles are cutting Slay, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Slay will be designated a post-June 1 release, which saves the Eagles some money on this year’s salary cap but pushes a bigger charge onto their 2026 cap.

Slay previously said his top choice for 2025 would be either to remain in Philadelphia or return to Detroit, where he played from 2013 to 2019. It’s still possible the Eagles could re-sign Slay at a more affordable contract, and the Lions would likely have some interest at the right price.

The 34-year-old Slay started 14 regular-season games and all four postseason games last season.