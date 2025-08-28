 Skip navigation
Darnell Mooney returned to practice on Thursday

  
August 28, 2025

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Falcons.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Darnell Mooney was practicing on Thursday for the first time since early on in training camp.

Mooney has been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Via Terrin Waack of the team’s website, Mooney participated in position drills but didn’t run routes when receivers worked with the quarterbacks during the portion of practice open to media.

Head coach Raheem Morris has said that he “feels great” about Mooney’s eventual availability. But getting back on the field at this point is a positive sign the receiver may be able to play Week 1 against the Buccaneers.