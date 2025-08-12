 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris unsure when Darnell Mooney may return from injury

  
Published August 12, 2025 10:38 AM

Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since late July and hasn’t been able to get back on the field.

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris did not provide a firm timeline on when Mooney may return to the field in his Tuesday press conference when asked if Mooney will be ready for Week 1.

“I feel great based on my medical [experts], talking to those guys on when [he] can go,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? I don’t know.”

Mooney signed a three-year deal with the Falcons last offseason after completing his rookie contract with the Bears. He finished 2024 with 64 receptions for 992 yards with five touchdowns.