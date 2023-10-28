Davante Adams: “I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent”

Although Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hasn’t shied away from saying he’d like to get the ball more, he says he’s glad to be in Las Vegas.

Adams told Rich Eisen that he chose the Raiders as the team he wanted to play for and is still glad to be with the team.

“I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent,” Adams said. “This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m definitely proud to wear this uniform.”

Adams acknowledged that he orchestrated the trade from the Packers to the Raiders because there was uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers and he wanted to play with Derek Carr, and that it hurt to see Carr leave after one year. But Adams says he’s still glad to play where he’s playing.

“No regrets at the end of the day,” Adams said. “If we lost every game I wouldn’t say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way.”

With the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday, Adams’ name has been mentioned. But Adams insisted, “I’m not looking for a new home.”