Davante Adams returns to full practice participation

Raiders receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is back to full participation at practice. He was limited Wednesday.

This is his third week on the practice report with his injury. Adams had two missed practices and a limited practice in Week 5 and sat out last Wednesday’s practice before limited work and then a full practice Friday ahead of the game against the Patriots.

Adams complained about his usage Wednesday, frustrated with only nine targets and six catches for 74 yards the past two games combined.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) did not practice again and is not expected to play Sunday.

Besides Adams, the only other change on the team’s practice report Thursday was offensive tackle Justin Herron (concussion) upgraded to limited participation.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) remained a non-participant, and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb) and cornerback Tyler Hall (ankle) again were limited