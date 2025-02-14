Davante Adams will likely be the next veteran jettisoned by the Jets

In a last-ditch effort to parlay the Aaron Rodgers trade into a playoff berth, the Jets sent a third-round pick to the Raiders for receiver Davante Adams.

And with the Jets announcing that Rodgers won’t be back, it’s just a matter of time before they issue a similar thank you! (now leave) statement regarding Adams.

His original contract with the Raiders contained a pair of bloated, phony-baloney years on the back end, aimed at driving the annual average at signing to $28 million. For 2025, his compensation package spikes to $36.15 million. There’s no way the Jets will pay that to Adams.

He’ll stay only if he dramatically reduces his pay for the coming season. Why would he? He left the Raiders to partner up with Rodgers. With Rodgers gone, there’s no point in taking less to stay with a team that’s stuck in a perpetual Groundhog Day rebuild.

If Adams declines to re-do his deal, he’ll be cut. And he’ll become a free agent for the first time in his career, able to pick any other team for the coming season.

It makes sense for him to see what Rodgers does. Assuming that Rodgers’s next team (if there even is one) is willing to bring Adams to town, too.

Look at it this way. If there’s a team that will embrace the Aaron Rodgers experience, why wouldn’t that team also be on board with Adams? Especially if the Steelers (who should be Rodgers’s first choice) sign Rodgers. They need help at receiver, and Adams would provide it.

There’s still a chance that Adams will go his own way. And AFC contenders like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, and Chargers could be at the front of the line.

Regardless, now that Rodgers has gotten the heave-ho, it’s just a matter of time before Adams joins him as both a former Packer and a former Jet.