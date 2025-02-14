 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Davante Adams will likely be the next veteran jettisoned by the Jets

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:47 AM

In a last-ditch effort to parlay the Aaron Rodgers trade into a playoff berth, the Jets sent a third-round pick to the Raiders for receiver Davante Adams.

And with the Jets announcing that Rodgers won’t be back, it’s just a matter of time before they issue a similar thank you! (now leave) statement regarding Adams.

His original contract with the Raiders contained a pair of bloated, phony-baloney years on the back end, aimed at driving the annual average at signing to $28 million. For 2025, his compensation package spikes to $36.15 million. There’s no way the Jets will pay that to Adams.

He’ll stay only if he dramatically reduces his pay for the coming season. Why would he? He left the Raiders to partner up with Rodgers. With Rodgers gone, there’s no point in taking less to stay with a team that’s stuck in a perpetual Groundhog Day rebuild.

If Adams declines to re-do his deal, he’ll be cut. And he’ll become a free agent for the first time in his career, able to pick any other team for the coming season.

It makes sense for him to see what Rodgers does. Assuming that Rodgers’s next team (if there even is one) is willing to bring Adams to town, too.

Look at it this way. If there’s a team that will embrace the Aaron Rodgers experience, why wouldn’t that team also be on board with Adams? Especially if the Steelers (who should be Rodgers’s first choice) sign Rodgers. They need help at receiver, and Adams would provide it.

There’s still a chance that Adams will go his own way. And AFC contenders like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Texans, and Chargers could be at the front of the line.

Regardless, now that Rodgers has gotten the heave-ho, it’s just a matter of time before Adams joins him as both a former Packer and a former Jet.