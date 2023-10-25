Dawson Knox among Bills ruled out for Thursday’s game vs. Buccaneers

The Bills have ruled out three players for Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) all won’t play in Week 8.

With Knox and Morris out, rookie Dalton Kincaid is the only available tight end currently on Buffalo’s 53-man roster. But the club does have Joel Wilson on its practice squad at the position. An undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, Wilson has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

Via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday in an interview on WGR550 that Knox had his wrist surgery. But there still is no updated timeline on the tight end’s return to play.

Knox has 15 catches for 102 yards with a touchdown so far in 2023.

Buffalo’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.