Dawson Knox to undergo wrist surgery, no timeline yet for his return

The Bills won’t have one of their key offensive contributors for a bit.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Knox will undergo wrist surgery to deal with a lingering injury first suffered against the Jaguars.

But McDermott noted there isn’t currently a timeline for Knox’s return.

“I wish I could tell you. It’s too early right now,” McDermott said. “The decision was just made to go ahead and get that done.”

Knox played 63 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps on Sunday. He had one catch on three targets for 10 yards.

In seven games, Knox has recorded 15 catches for 102 yards with one TD this season.

With Knox out, the Bills will likely rely more on rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. He led the team with eight catches for 75 yards in Sunday’s loss.

“Very impressed and it was great to see, honestly,” McDermott said of Kincaid. “It’s good for our offense. The question was asked earlier about some of the things I saw yesterday and I was happy with that to say the least.

“That’s something that we’ve needed to get going for some time now. And obviously, he was out the week prior with a concussion so it’s good to see him getting going, building a rapport with Josh [Allen]. I think that can help us moving forward here.”

The No. 25 overall pick of this year’s draft, Kincaid has recorded 25 receptions for 193 yards in six games so far this year.