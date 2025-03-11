DeAndre Hopkins agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

DeAndre Hopkins is headed to another AFC contender.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens.

The initial numbers indicate Hopkins’ contract is worth $5 million with a maximum value of $6 million.

Hopkins, 32, was traded from the Titans to the Chiefs midway through the 2024 season. He ended up appearing in 10 games for the club with five starts, catching 41 passes for 437 yards with four touchdowns. He then caught three passes for 29 yards with a TD in three postseason games.

A three-time AP first-team All-Pro, Hopkins finished with over 1,000 yards as recently as 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards with seven touchdowns for Tennessee.

He’s eclipsed that 1,000-yard mark seven times since the Texans selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2013 draft.

No. 77 on PFT’s top 100 free agents of 2025, Hopkins has caught 984 passes for 12,965 yards with 83 touchdowns in his 12-year career.