Derwin James: We’re just trying to change the narrative

The Chargers dominated the line of scrimmage against the Raiders in a Week One win and they used the same formula to move to 2-0 on Sunday.

They ran for 219 yards while holding the Panthers to 159 yards in a 26-3 win that underscored the shift in style that Jim Harbaugh has brought to the team as their head coach. A team that has long been known for letting wins slip through their fingers is, as explained by tight end Hunter Hurst, now “taking people’s will away.”

Safety Derwin James was on hand for a lot of those painful losses in recent years and he said Sunday that the team wants to put those days in the rearview mirror once and for all.

“We’re just trying to change the narrative around here,” James said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

James and company will continue that bid in Pittsburgh in Week Three. Continued success would send them into a home game against the Chiefs with a 3-0 record and a chance to send a resounding message that they aren’t the same old Chargers.