Despite Jake Elliott’s recent struggles, the Eagles won’t try out other kickers

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had a rough game on Saturday, missing three field goals. (One was wiped out by a penalty.)

On Monday, coach Nick Sirianni insisted that the Eagles will not take a look at other kickers on a tryout basis.

Sirianni told reporters that he has “a lot of confidence in Jake.”

“I love the roster the way it is and like I said, I have a ton of confidence in him, with Jake, and that he’ll rebound from whatever setbacks that he has,” Sirianni said.

After the game, Elliott said his recent struggles aren’t mental. He added that he’d have no problem with the team giving other kickers a look, calling it “a production-based business.”

For the year, Elliott has missed seven field goals in 15 games. And he has only attempted 24, giving him a success rate of 70.8 percent, the lowest of his career.

That puts him at 33rd among all 2025 NFL kickers, ahead of only Rams kicker Joshua Karty, who missed five of 15. (He’s currently on the L.A. practice squad.)

The league average for field goal success in the current season is 85.5 percent.

Here’s the reality. The pressure to make a big kick in the postseason, if/when that happens, will be magnified by the misses. And a bad kick at the worst time can sink an entire season.