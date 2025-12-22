 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Despite Jake Elliott’s recent struggles, the Eagles won’t try out other kickers

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:11 PM

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had a rough game on Saturday, missing three field goals. (One was wiped out by a penalty.)

On Monday, coach Nick Sirianni insisted that the Eagles will not take a look at other kickers on a tryout basis.

Sirianni told reporters that he has “a lot of confidence in Jake.”

“I love the roster the way it is and like I said, I have a ton of confidence in him, with Jake, and that he’ll rebound from whatever setbacks that he has,” Sirianni said.

After the game, Elliott said his recent struggles aren’t mental. He added that he’d have no problem with the team giving other kickers a look, calling it “a production-based business.”

For the year, Elliott has missed seven field goals in 15 games. And he has only attempted 24, giving him a success rate of 70.8 percent, the lowest of his career.

That puts him at 33rd among all 2025 NFL kickers, ahead of only Rams kicker Joshua Karty, who missed five of 15. (He’s currently on the L.A. practice squad.)

The league average for field goal success in the current season is 85.5 percent.

Here’s the reality. The pressure to make a big kick in the postseason, if/when that happens, will be magnified by the misses. And a bad kick at the worst time can sink an entire season.