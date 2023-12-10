Devon Witherspoon, Charvarius Ward leave with injuries; Seahawks up 10-7

The Seahawks and 49ers have both lost a starting cornerback to injury early in Sunday’s game.

Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon and 49ers veteran Charvarius Ward are both called questionable to return at Levi’s Stadium. Witherspoon was taken into the sideline for a concussion check, but the team says he has a lower back injury. Ward has a groin injury and is standing on the sideline without a helmet.

Witherspoon’s injury came as the Seahawks were forcing the second 49ers punt of the game. A pair of 23-yard runs by Zach Charbonnet set up a Jason Myers field goal that gave the Seahawks a 10-7 lead with 56 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf caught a touchdown from Drew Lock to tie the game after the 49ers used a 72-yard run by Christian McCaffrey on the first play of the game as a springboard to a Jordan Mason touchdown run on the second snap.