Divine Deablo ruled out with forearm injury

The Falcons will not have one of their key defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Linebacker Divine Deablo has been ruled out with a forearm injury.

Deablo had to go to the locker room early in the second quarter. He was initially announced as questionable to return with a forearm injury, but was subsequently downgraded to out. JD Bertrand came in to replace him.

On the other side, 49ers cornerback Renardo Green is questionable to return with a toe injury. He was replaced by Darrell Luter.

Atlanta leads San Francisco 3-0 early in the second quarter. Parker Romo hit a 38-yard field goal to cap a lengthy, 19-play drive that covered 60 yards and took 10:40 off the clock early in the second period.

Mac Jones threw an interception off a tipped pass, but the giveaway did no damage as San Francisco’s defense forced a punt.