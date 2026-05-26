DL Janarius Robinson worked out for the Browns

Free agent defensive lineman Janarius Robinson visited with another team as he continues to look for a place to play in 2026.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Robinson worked out for the Browns on Monday. Robinson worked out for the Patriots earlier this month as well.

Robinson spent last season with the Chiefs and had a sack in the preseason before landing on injured reserve with a foot injury that cost him the entire season.

Robinson had had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games for the Raiders in 2023 and 2024. He has also spent time with the Vikings and Eagles.