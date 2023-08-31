Dolphins, Alec Ingold agree to three-year extension

It’s not the case with all teams, but at least in Miami, the fullback is alive and well.

The Dolphins and Alec Ingold have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $17.2 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Ingold joined Miami in March 2022, signing a two-year deal with the club.

He played every game for Miami last season with 14 starts and was on the field for 40 percent of offensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps. Ingold finished the season with 15 catches for 105 yards with a touchdown plus 8 yards rushing with a TD.

The fullback entered the league in 2019 with the Raiders, spending his first three seasons with the franchise.